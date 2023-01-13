Cassidy Learned From Colorado's Comeback Attempt against Florida

The Vegas Golden Knights completed a comeback against the Florida Panthers, which the Colorado Avalanche had sought to do just a few nights before.

The Vegas Golden Knights attained yet another third-period comeback in Thursday night's 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

Down 2-1 going into the second intermission, Vegas rallied and capped off the game with three unanswered goals to collect their second win of this seven-game homestand.

"The guys did a good job staying in the moment," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media after Thursday's game. "Some different things happened through the course of the game that you look at as adversity, but we kept playing through the next shift and eventually got it to go our way in the third. A nice breakout and Jack [Eichel] gets behind their D. We got in behind -- I think Smitty Reilly Smith] was behind there earlier.

"And we knew that -- I watched the game against Colorado the other night. They were up 4-1, Colorado got it to 4-4 and then they won late -- Florida -- on a power play. So there was going to be opportunity, I think, if we just stuck with our game. Didn't try to win the game or tie the game in the first shift necessarily of the third [period]. Build momentum, get your game going. So we did a good job with that. Killed two -- the five-on-three was a huge kill. And talk about playing through stuff, right? There's some head-scratchers all night, I guess is the way I would use it. And finally went our way for Will Carrier. We were on the right side of a call. So I think good for us, we stuck with it.

"So that's how I look at it. Lot of emotion in the building. You got a scrap early, I think Koley [Keegan Kolesar] has a good hit, he gets challenged, he responds ... little bit of old-fashioned hockey there. Some good chances at both ends, some saves, a review, a great catch by Rogo [Golden Knights video coach Dave Rogowski] on the offside. Something that didn't look like it was going to be in play. Sometimes you can tell an offside challenge is coming, but he caught it, so I think that gave us a chance to settle back in [and] only be down a goal."

Vegas will stay put at T-Mobile Arena for the fourth game of its homestand when it hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.