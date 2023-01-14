Bruce Cassidy on Containing Connor McDavid

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Edmonton Oilers for just the second time this season on Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have a tough task limiting the league's reigning MVP, Connor McDavid when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

McDavid leads the league in goals (35), assists (44) and points (79). If there was an answer to stopping him, every team would love to hear it.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy explained his approach when facing McDavid when he addressed the media on Friday.

"I think with McDavid, it's more about -- he's a difficult guy to play against, obviously," Cassidy said. "And if you try to just match him up one-on-one or say, 'Hey, this D's going to try to shut him down,' it's not going to work. In my estimation it's kind of a team group-checking, where do you want him to end up with the puck? Hopefully outside the dots, not allow him into the interior ice by using layers, which is part of our system. A lot of our system, anyway. So if we play him well and stay tight, hopefully we can check him well to the outside and then limit his options to the inside by covering them, not allowing those great chances from there.

"That's how I've done it in the past with Connor. Sometimes it works. If you don't manage the puck, all bets are off, now he's in foot races. So you've got to be aware of when he's on the ice in those situations as well. But in the normal course of the game, -- breakouts, neutral zone -- let's defend him as a group of five. Power play's obviously a different animal entirely. So some disciple, we've typically been pretty good with that. So that will be another conversation of how you can contain him there. Now I think it gets more dangerous if you just key on him because there's lots of guys on that power play that can hurt you."

Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.