Bruce Cassidy on Golden Knights' Lack of Offense in Loss to Dallas

The Vegas Golden Knights were unable to put the puck in net in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars.

The Vegas Golden Knights' offense has been productive in recent games, but that success was nowhere to be found in Monday's shut-out loss to the Dallas Stars.

Vegas was shut out for the first time this season, as the offense just could not seem to get much going all game.

"First goal, right?" Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said when he addressed the media after the game. "I mean, we have an easy break out, execute that, we're on a three-on-two, we kind of fumble it a little bit. It's at our feet, and both guys that made the pass, received the pass, fall down. They get to the interior and you're down one. So there's a little bit of that, execution, just getting going up ice. And then with Dallas in general, and a problem with our team at times, is getting to the interior ice. I mean, you look at their two goals they scored after that, they're lucky. I think they both went in off Pietro [Alex Pietrangelo]. Points shots. But they generate a lot that way. And we didn't get to the interior.

" ... So part of that is are our D finding shooting lanes? Yes. Or [are] there people at the net so [Jake] Oettinger has to fight to see the puck or maybe get a forecheck bounce. But we've been trying to work on that all year. Our team is not necessarily built that way, but you still have to work to get to the inside, and some lines have had success doing it, some lines haven't. So I think that's why we had trouble generating offense. They're not going to give you a lot off the rush. There wasn't much either way off the rush. I think when we started chasing the game, they got a few chances, but for the most part, it's interior ice game."

Oettinger finished with a perfect 27-of-27 saves on the day for his third shutout of the season.

The Golden Knights will look to get bounce back from the loss when they welcome the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

