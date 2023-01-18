Bruce Cassidy is Not Giving into Injury Excuse

The Vegas Golden Knights have gone 2-3 so far in their seven-game homestand.

Signs of last year are beginning to slowly take shape as the Vegas Golden Knights have not necessarily responded well to injuries as of late.

On Monday, the team lost 4-0 to a Dallas Stars team that it could very well see down the road in postseason play.

"It's too early for wake-up-call games, I think," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the game. "We lost [to] L.A., and we were horrible. That should've been a wake up call. We should be ready to go and better, so clearly something's crept into our game here ... that we have to get out of our game and work your way through it. And that's just part of it."

The Golden Knights missed the playoffs last year after starting out first in the west heading into the new year, just as they did this season. That, of course, was mostly due to the plague of injuries the team suffered over the course of the second half of the season.

To Cassidy, there's a right way to respond when dealing with injuries.

"I don't know if there's the mental part of: 'Here we go again with the injuries' because I wasn't here last year, but I do know there was a lot of injuries," he said. "But I mean, you got to be mentally tougher if that's the case. You got to pull through. You don't want a repeat of last year. You want to be able to play your way through it, work your way through it, and come out the other side in better shape in terms of your mental part of the game, so that's an area we have to drill down on.

"I'm not saying that is in some guys heads; I can't speak for them. But we have to get back to our game and understand that every team goes through a certain level of adversity, adversity being injuries, or bad breaks or whatever. And you play your way out of it, so Thursday will be that opportunity."

Thursday's game will be a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings, a team Vegas beat 4-1 on the road last month.

