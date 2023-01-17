Bruce Cassidy on Absence of Veteran Leadership: 'Shame on Them'

The Vegas Golden Knights did not come out with much energy in their 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday.

The void that Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has left since going down with an upper-body injury has become apparent over the last couple of games.

The effort and sense of urgency wasn't there in the team's 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday, which starts with the veterans in the room.

"They're the guys tonight that should be leading the team," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy in Monday's postgame press conference. "You know who they are. And they didn't have it early. Shame on them. ... We lose a game to Edmonton and eventually we get to our game but not good enough. And tonight, we should've bounced back. So they have to be the ones to lead the team, and the followers have to follow. And some nights your followers, if they're not good enough, they're not good enough.

"So I think it's a combination of both tonight. You need people pushing from underneath. When you have guys out, it's opportunities for other guys -- I'm not [saying] putting on guys from Henderson, I just mean maybe the guys that have been in our lineup that are only playing 10 minutes to get a chance to play a little more or have sat out earlier in the year. That's a good opportunity for them to say, 'OK, I'll take that spot. I'll raise my hand and take Mark Stone's ice time.' And there needs to be a little more of that, and then, the leaders got to find their game. The guys that have been here and done it, and that's what we're relying on."

Cassidy also said the compete in Monday's loss was "nowhere near good enough" and was "not an NHL effort."

The Golden Knights will play the second-to-last game of their season-long seven-game homestand on Thursday when they host the Detroit Red Wings.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.