Bruce Cassidy Says Defense Was Prominent Issue in Loss to Arizona

The Vegas Golden Knights had chances to capitalize in Sunday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, but it was ultimately their defense that limited them.

The saying "defense wins championships" may get tossed around too often, but only because it just might be the truest cliche in all of team sports.

Success on defends fuels success on offense, and to Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, that's where things went wrong in his team's 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

"[W]hat should have happened today is we should have been better defensively so you don't put so much pressure on yourself because you're still winning even though you're not scoring," Cassidy told the media after the loss. "It could have easily been a 1-1, 2-1 game if we protect the slot, right? And now, they don't feel as bad, we're winning. [That would have given them] Plenty of time to work through their challenges offensively. Some people might write tonight: 'Well, you know, we didn't score.' Well yeah, that's part of it, but it wasn't for lack of generating chances, at least. The Dallas game, I don't think we generated much. Tonight, we did better things to generate.

" ... To me, it was the slot coverage. If we take care of that, we're not covering about who scored and who didn't score, we're talking about a hard-fought 2-1 [game] or maybe a 1-1 going into overtime, whatever the case may be. But that's how I look at it. And that's probably how I would have handled it in the past, right? If you're going through a tough stretch of scoring, keep it out of your net, get through it. Guys are too good, they're going to score. They're going to get back at it, and they'll feel better about their game if they feel they contributed defensively."

Vegas' six-game road trip continues with a meeting with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. It will be the first game between these non-conference opponents this season.

