What Teams Are Doing to Stop Vegas in Team's Latest Slump

The Vegas Golden Knights have lost three games in a row, and teams are starting to figure out how to expose them.

For the first quarter of the season, the Vegas Golden Knights had strong control of the league.

At that time, it was a rarity for the team to be handed a loss, but now, it's coming as much less of a surprise, especially at home.

With their 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, the Golden Knights were dealt their third loss in a row, having won just two games so far on their seven-game homestand that wraps up Saturday.

Teams that were no match against the Golden Knights earlier in the season are now beating them -- and beating them somewhat soundly, with the exception of some late rallies from Vegas.

So what are teams doing differently against Vegas?

"I think they're checking us harder through the middle of the ice," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media Friday. "I do believe that. Edmonton came over here, got over top of Jack in a hurry, and Karly. Taking away our rush game a little more. Yes, I do believe they're much more diligent in not allowing us to get through the middle of the ice and the neutral zone with speed from our end or from a quick turnover, neutral zone transition.

"Dallas got back in a hurry, Edmonton pulled back the other night, Detroit got into their 1-1-3 in a hurry. They weren't forechecking us hard in the neutral zone. So those lanes don't open up an easy access to the blue line. So absolutely, teams are doing a better job with that, knowing that we're very good off the rush.

"So what happens, right? You got to go forecheck, create offense in the O-zone. ... That's, right now, the challenge for us is accepting what's in front of us."

Vegas will look to get one more win before heading out on the road when they face the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night.

