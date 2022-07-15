Bruce Cassidy Gives Development Camp Update

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy met with the media following the Development Camp Red and White Team Scrimmage on Thursday.

Cassidy said the three main things he has been looking for in camp are competition, pace, and "who can make some plays in traffic." One position group that especially caught his eye were the golatenders, which would include this year's fourth-round pick, Cameron Whitehead.

"I thought the goalies were excellent to be honest with you," Cassidy said. "I'm not a technical expert on that, but the guys looked like they were under control, making saves, controlling rebounds. I thought they did a really good job. Because I think there's some offense created there."

The veteran coach went on to list some prospects who have stuck out to him so far.

"I don't want to get too specific, but I'll use Jackson Hallum, -- lots of pace on the puck, involved in the play -- [the] young kid [Joe] Fleming; he's physical. There's guys like that that are around the puck; they're second-effort guys I guess.

"[Patrick] Guay, the fifth-rounder this year: smaller kid, but he's probably had to really push himself his whole career to prove himself, so I think he's come in with a great attitude. [Brendan] Brisson was around the puck as well, gets his shot off. I thought it was good for the guys who probably haven't played a lot of hockey lately."

Cassidy also gave his thoughts on defenseman Kaedan Korczak, an asset he said could potentially make an impact with the club somewhere down the line.

"We've been watching him," Cassidy said. "He's a composed player, seems to do everything well. But probably need to see him later down the road against professional competition to see how close he is for us, especially [since] we lost a right D this week, so whether it's a call-up situation or right out of camp competing against other guys, but he would certainly be one of the guys that would be right there."

Development Camp will pick back up on Friday morning with another scrimmage, followed by one last scrimmage on Saturday morning.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.