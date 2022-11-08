Bruce Cassidy Embraced What He Was Given in Net For 2022-23 Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are tied for the best record in hockey despite having been without Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit, who were expected to be the team's No. 1 and 2 goaltenders.

Lehner was declared to miss the entire 2022-23 season prior to training camp, while Brossoit has been working his way back from his own injury, currently playing for the Henderson Silver Knights.

Their absence left fans doubtful to start the season, but Golden Knights goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill have risen to the occasion, as Vegas is off to its best start in franchise history at 11-2-0.

For Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, it was going to be a fresh start no matter who took the net to start the season.

"I never had [Lehner or Brossoit], right?" Cassidy told the media on Monday. "So for me, I didn't know what I was missing per se. But I know of their backgrounds, specifically Robin. He's had success in this league, and like most No. 1s, he got there for a reason. So then you flip to, 'Well, who's available?' and it was Logan [Thompson], at the time, to finish the year. And the guys had lots of confidence [when I was] talking to them. They felt he could be a guy that could challenge for No. 1 minutes. He didn't have the resume to back that up with games played, but his starts he did have were good. And he's shown that. We're not going to anoint him by any means, but we're going to try to give him that opportunity.

"And then Hill gets brought in. [Golden Knights goalie coach] Sean Burke knew him from Arizona, thought he could be a good complement to his style, to how we play [and] he has been. I think we've played well in front of our goaltenders. Our guys have bought in to playing good team defense, so that's helped both of them. But at the end of the day, yeah, I mean, at first you're sort of like, 'Wow, what are we going to do?' But then once you sort through it and hear the reviews on Logan, they were pretty good. And even L.B. [Brossoit] was going to be back. He's back playing. He played on Saturday and will play again tomorrow. So he's been a good goaltender in this league. It hasn't quite broke through. So we knew we were going to get him back, it just wasn't going to be right away."

