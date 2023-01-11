Cassidy on First Half of Season, What Needs to Improve For Second Half

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy feels the team has met the standard it set for itself in the first half of this NHL season.

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Western Conference through 42 games, with 41 more to go.

At times, this team has looked like a title contender, while at others, like its most recent loss to the Los Angeles Kings, not so much.

But signs of improvement in certain areas have been evident, and if the Golden Knights can continue to move in the right direction until April, the sky is the limit.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy gave his assessment of the first half of the season and what can be better in the second half when he addressed the media following Tuesday's team practice.

"I have a memory bias, right? Of recent," Cassidy said. "[We were] not good enough against L.A. Too many breakdowns, mismanaged pucks. But the first half of the year, I thought we did a lot of things well building our game. We established some defensive zone structure that I thought worked for us a lot of nights, not every night. We've built our special teams now where I think both of them are functioning at a good level, and I think the PK will only get better now that guys are more in a rhythm. Power play, the healthier we are, I think we can balance both units. So I like that part of our game. Two young goaltenders that are both finding their way. They've had some good moments, and mostly good moments. That was a question mark. So I look at those things, those areas that we've improved on.

"I don't think we're a high-risk team. That was something else we wanted to build in: the predictable sort of chances for the goalies that they would see in terms of limiting odd-man rushes. So a lot of the things we've set out to do, I think we've accomplished. The scoring's in the room, they've continued to score. The healthier we are, I think the more we will score. So for us now, what's left in front of us is consistency for 60 minutes, and we've got to be better against our own division. So those are some areas we can certainly improve in the second half."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.