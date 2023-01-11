The Golden Knights Are in the Midst of a Much-Needed Break

The Vegas Golden Knights have managed to be the best team in the Western Conference so far this season despite taking on quite a strenuous schedule.

As the team heads into its second half of the season, though, it has had a nice break to rest and regroup.

Wednesday will be the last of a four-day break from game play for the Golden Knights, who just had their first practice of the week on Tuesday.

"We took two days off for a reason," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after Tuesday's practice. "I thought we were pretty intense schedule-wise at the start of the year, including travel. So I thought it was a good time to do it. Today was more of a work day, some of the things that we didn't do well recently, yet you can't sort of fix everything that happened against L.A. all in one night. You want to get good work in but get back into your structure.

"So we were probably out there 45 minutes, which is a bit longer that most days but not so long that it's like, 'Ugh.' You know what I mean? You still want the energy level to be up, so that's just the way practice is structured nowadays. There's that clock in all the players' heads that are almost telling you 'Hey coach, we've been out here a while now. It's lunch time, we got to get out of here.' So that's just the modern hockey player, they're used to that, right? You get into your routines. ... It was a bit of rest, get some work in today, and we'll work a little more tomorrow even though we play Thursday. I think we got to still finish some things that are the work side, not just flow and see where we're at Thursday."

Thursday's game will be the third game of Vegas' seven-game homestand. It hosts the Florida Panthers in what will be the first meeting between the clubs this season.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.