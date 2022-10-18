Bruce Cassidy Gives Final Thoughts on Seattle, Looks Ahead to Calgary

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy had the benefit of reviewing film from Saturday night's game against the Seattle Kraken during his off day on Sunday.

The first-year Golden Knights coach was able to gather his final thoughts from the 5-2 victory before he turned his focus toward Tuesday's meeting with the Calgary Flames.

"[We gave a] lot of effort turning back to our end, getting pucks back in that regard," Cassidy told the media on Monday. "Creating offense from that. I thought we were really good in those areas. Created a lot of odd-man rushes doing that. Simple north hockey once we did get it. There was a lot to like. We blocked some shots at the right moment. Took our foot off the gas a little in the third. I think they had a push, we expected that. So we'll hopefully be better in those situations going forward, but mostly positive."

Now the focus is on Calgary, last year's Pacific Division champion, whom Cassidy views as a great opportunity to match up with and see where his team stands in these first couple weeks of the season.

"We're going to play well," Cassidy said. That's the game plan. They're probably the heaviest team we'll have played. I expect a lot of pucks behind us. Our puck retrievals, breakouts are going to have to be clean. Going to have to get some holds ups. Good, proper support. Transition well.

"It's always a lively barn, lively boards, so [we have to] be on our toes. But again, it's a good test early in the year to see the teams that were in the playoffs last year and to see where we're at against them. [We] saw L.A. Seattle had been playing better. And good road wins there, so that's the plan."

The Golden Knights take on the Flames at 6 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

