Bruce Cassidy Gives Team Update on Wednesday's Practice Day

The Vegas Golden Knights had a two-day break from game play for the first time in a while.

The Vegas Golden Knights finally got a couple days to gather themselves after playing a back-to-back at home and then heading out to Columbus for their matchup with the Blue Jackets on Monday.

With that game in the books, the Golden Knights had played six games in 10 days.

This week, the club has had two days in between games for the first time since Vegas finished its five-game road trip earlier this month.

"We needed it," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media on Wednesday. "It's been a pretty intense schedule. You want to button up on your details. You can go through video and talk about it, but sometimes, you need to walk through it and live it and practice it. I think some of our stuff in our own end -- reading the rush -- some repetition is good for the guys to revisit that, and hopefully, it pays off tomorrow."

Cassidy had time to revisit film of Vegas' win over Columbus during this two-day break.

"I just thought defensively, we lost a bit of our structure, gave them more time and space and the space we don't want to typically give," Cassidy said. "So sometimes, you're going to have some time. That's hockey. But if we can control the space we give them, then we'll be a lot better off. Saw some good plays offensively. Some good looks in the second period where we found some open ice, but we need to clean up that area. And obviously, the power play; just didn't execute very well. So we'll take a look at that tomorrow, and hopefully, we'll be better in that area."

Now the Golden Knights look ahead to a meeting with the Pittsburgh Penguins in what will be the second game of their four-game road trip.

"It's always team speed," Cassidy said. "I've watched them. They got the elite players -- the Malkins [Evgeni Malkin], the Crosbys [Sidney Crosby]. ... But second-effort team. They're never out of a game. And that hasn't changed."

