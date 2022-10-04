Bruce Cassidy Gives Training Camp Update as Vegas Begins Final Week

The Vegas Golden Knights come off their poorest defensive performance of the preseason so far when they fell to the San Jose Sharks, 7-3, on Friday night.

To Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, as important it is for him to decide on the lines he likes for the start of the regular season, he still wants to see a better display from his team as it begins to wrap up the preseason.

"We need to see better play," Cassidy told the media ahead of Vegas' game against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. "The other game, we got outworked, didn't execute well enough. But it is preseason, so you're allowed some of those bumps along the way. The group that predominately played the other day -- we put two good days of work in with them. Now we'll get back to work tomorrow with probably one group again.

"We're trying to correct some of the things we didn't like from the other day from those players that played and today, it's a little bit of a different mindset for sure. You got some younger guys that are pushing for spots, so I think you'll see a little different level of preparation in where they're at. That's just the way it is right now. So that's the way I've looked at it. But we did address some things this morning with the group of 10 that skated that we could fix from the other day. Puck management, going back on pucks -- I think we could be a lot better, and we're going to see a lot of similar forechecks."

Cassidy still has some decisions to make pertaining to his lineup. In regards to who leads the goaltender competition, Cassidy said Logan Thompson currently has the upper hand.

"Goaltender: I think we've seen LT be ahead of the other guys," Cassidy said. "[I] like where his game is. He's going to go in Thursday and hopefully, continue to sort of solidify his spot. So that area looks like he's a little bit ahead, but that could change in three games."

The Golden Knights will host the Arizona Coyotes for the fourth game of their preseason on Tuesday.

