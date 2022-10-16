Cassidy: 'Good For the Guys to Taste Success Early'

While there is much work yet to be done, the Vegas Golden Knights have started the season strong, currently standing at 3-0 to begin their 2022-23 campaign.

Vegas took care of business in Seattle with a 5-2 win against the Kraken Saturday night, a victory that Coach Bruce Cassidy said consisted of some solid improvement from the first two games.

"I think it's good for the guys to taste success early," Cassidy told the media after the contest. "I think everyone's chasing that early in the year. You don't want to be behind. And I think we've been full value, to be honest with you. I thought we started well tonight, something we addressed. I didn't think our starts in L.A. [and] at home the other night against Chicago were great, they weren't bad, but put the other team on their heals [on Saturday]. We were able to score early. That always helps.

"Special teams was good. They got a late power-play goal, but that helps to get the power play going for us and extend leads. So a lot of good tonight. And different than other games, right? [In terms of] the periods we excelled in."

Just a couple nights after Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson earned his first shutout of the new season, Adin Hill looked as if he was on his way to getting one of his own as Seattle was held scoreless heading into the third period of Saturday's matchup.

Unfortunately for Hill, Vegas allowed two goals in the third, unable to finish strong in what had been an impressive defensive performance up until that point.

"It's too bad we couldn't finish one for [Hill] as well," Cassidy said. "They pushed hard in the third. Obviously their home opener. Lot of pride over there. We didn't respond well enough in the third to keep it out of our net. But happy for Hill. A solid game. He moved the puck well, saw the puck well, it looked like. Made the saves he was supposed to. We got him a lead, extended the lead for him. So a lot of positives. I think both goaltenders -- if you look at the three games ... no bad goals so far. I think that's what you want out of your goaltending. Good, consistent goaltending we got."

The Golden Knights will take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

