Bruce Cassidy Impressed With Vegas' High-Scoring as of Late

The Vegas Golden Knights were able to keep the scoring going in the third period to secure the win in Saturday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Vegas had five different goal-scorers in the victory and has now scored at least four goals in four of its last six wins.

Aside from the high number of shots the team is taking, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said talent is one of the key factors in the Golden Knights' successful scoring.

"We've got good players that can make plays," Cassidy told the media after the win. "I thought the lines that supported the puck early, as you're coming out of the zone and through the neutral zone, had the most success. Once you're in the O-zone and they're playing a little more man-to-man and you can separate, then you don't have to get as close when you have possession. I thought we figured that out as the game went along. Every line bought in and then all of a sudden, they're all benefitting. I can't speak for Montreal if they were fatigued coming off the road trip, but at the end of the day, we found our legs, and like I said, I think this puck support, willing to get inside and talent certainly helped us."

Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy's line produced four points in the victory, including two goals: one from Roy and one from Keegan Kolesar.

"I thought they were fantastic," Cassidy said of the line. "They played their identities, which we've been trying to build and they have built. The puck possession was tremendous. Trying to play behind Montreal's D, they're a little younger -- some of them -- so you got to force them to make some decisions -- defend, protect the puck -- so it makes it easier all around because you're not defending much, right? You're in the other team's end. By the time they get it back, they're dumping in change. So I think they really set the table for the next line coming over the boards. And they end up finishing a few plays, which I was glad to see. They get rewarded on the scoresheet."

Vegas will look to win the fourth of its five-game road trip when it heads to Toronto for a matchup with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

