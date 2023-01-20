Bruce Cassidy: Key Players Have Been 'Passengers' Recently

The Vegas Golden Knights are in quite the slump, having dropped their last three games during the peak of their seven-game homestand.

Team leaders like Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson have not made their presence felt over these recent losses, posting just a combined two points (no goals) during this losing streak.

"[I] think we've had passengers lately, guys that we rely on that need to be better," said Golden Knights Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media after the team's 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. "Timely save tonight could've made a difference. So I wouldn't put [Thursday's loss] on one element, but getting outworked in key situations, key times in the game, putting ourselves in bad spots was probably the start of it. As I said, we need better from some of our players that we rely on. And just to sort of expand on that, we went through injuries a little while ago. We came through it OK. Our effort was good. We had no passengers.

"What did we have? Seven, eight, nine guys out? Pietro [Alex Pietrangelo] had left for a while, Shea [Theodore] was out, Whitecloud. Young kids came in or our other guys stepped up, we got timely saves. Stevie [Stephenson], Stoney [Mark Stone] got hot, Smitty [Reilly Smith] got hot. So there was some of the guys we rely on. We just haven't gotten that recently with the similar amount of guys out. So we [are] certainly capable of it in the room to do it without a full lineup. Not going to win every night, but we should be much more competitive. So a little disappointed in the guys that aren't bringing it."

Especially against Detroit, Vegas has been unable to create many chances inside, an issue that Cassidy said is part of the key players' lack of scoring as of late.

"Right now with some of the guys that haven't scored recently for us that are in the lineup, that's part of the problem: they're not getting into the interior ice," Cassidy said. "We can go through the lineup, but you guys know the ones that play the most. And you're going to have to work to get inside to get your chances if you're not getting it off the rush. Tonight, we didn't draw a power play. Well, some of that's because we're not getting interior ice. They go hand-in-hand."

The Golden Knights have one more game of their season-long homestand, as they prepare to host the Washington Capitals on Saturday night before heading on the road for a meeting with the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

