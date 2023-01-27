Bruce Cassidy Encouraged Logan Thompson Following Loss to NJ

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson got down on himself after Tuesday's overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was very critical of himself following Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The rookie called his performance "unacceptable" when he spoke to the media after the game and wasn't willing to embrace any positives from his game.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Thursday that he had spoke to Thompson on Wednesday, giving the young goalie reassurance that the loss was not on him.

"There was a lot more good than bad," Cassidy said of the game. "I mean, the first goal, we put in our own net, defended it pretty well. And Logan certainly made some key saves at key times. And the last goal, we had a couple cracks at the empty net. If we had managed the puck a little differently, we might have finished it. And they get one from the end boards, right? When [there was] really no one around. So that's a double whammy of tough luck.

"Especially for Logan. He played really well. As a young goalie, [I] tried to talk to him yesterday about that. 'Don't beat yourself up. You played really well.' And then the overtime goal, we do a good job trying to squash the entry and Hughes wins a race, right? Just gets there a second ahead. And that's a great nHL goal. I don't know too many goalies stopping that."

Cassidy acknowledged that self-criticism can be used to fuel motivation.

"He played great, like I said," the head coach said. "And he has to recognize that, and we've told him that. But I don't mind if -- listen, guys got to own their games, and if that's the way he feels and that gets him going, then certainly he can look at it however he wants. I'm just telling him: 'Do not put that loss on you.' He did his job. We ask our goalies to give us a chance to win and own your work ethic, right?"

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.