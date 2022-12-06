Skip to main content

Golden Knights Won For Bruce Cassidy in His Return to Boston

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in Coach Bruce Cassidy's first return back to Boston.

While Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy had made it clear prior to his team's game against the Boston Bruins that he would be viewing the matchup as just another game, his players understood what a win against his former team would mean for the head coach.

They wanted the victory for him, and they got it done, conquering the Bruins 4-3 in a dramatic shootout finale.

"It means a lot," said Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault when he spoke to the media after the contest. "Obviously, when you play your old teams, you always want to have a strong performance, and I think tonight it showed that we want to play for a guy like that. And he's been great for us since he came in. I know it meant a little bit more to him tonight. We're happy to get the two points there."

Even coming away with one point against the best team in the NHL on its home ice could have been seen as respectable, but Vegas was determined to get the full two points to cap off their four-game road trip.

"That's very important, especially for Bruce," said Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter, who scored two goals for Vegas in the win. "He wanted that one bad, as you could tell. So it was great to get that win and obviously the extra point versing Boston. I think they're what, No. 1? So it's huge. It's a big statement for us, and it's going to be a good mood on the ride home, which is nice. So good ending to our road trip."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was a key part of the victory, having saved 40 shots against a very good Bruins offense.

"This city meant a lot to [Cassidy], and you could tell he was fired up and ready to go. And we went out there and tried to get him two points tonight."

Vegas will be back at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday when it hosts the New York Rangers.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (3)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Jonathan Marchessault
Jonathan Marchessault

USATSI_19571176_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Won For Bruce Cassidy in His Return to Boston

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19570913_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Honored By Bruins in Return to Boston

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19570871_168390101_lowres
News

Cassidy on Golden Knights' 4-3 SO Win Over Boston

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19571435_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Hand Boston Its First Home Loss in 4-3 SO Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19228414_168390101_lowres (7)
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy Speaks Ahead of Showdown With Bruins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17822000_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18242784_168390101_lowres (8)
News

Bruce Cassidy Reflects on Time in Boston Ahead of Meeting With Bruins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19483739_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Cassidy: Pietrangelo Out For Monday, Eichel Game-Time Decision

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19557498_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights Played a Complete Game in Win Over Detroit

By Aidan Champion