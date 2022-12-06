Golden Knights Won For Bruce Cassidy in His Return to Boston

While Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy had made it clear prior to his team's game against the Boston Bruins that he would be viewing the matchup as just another game, his players understood what a win against his former team would mean for the head coach.

They wanted the victory for him, and they got it done, conquering the Bruins 4-3 in a dramatic shootout finale.

"It means a lot," said Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault when he spoke to the media after the contest. "Obviously, when you play your old teams, you always want to have a strong performance, and I think tonight it showed that we want to play for a guy like that. And he's been great for us since he came in. I know it meant a little bit more to him tonight. We're happy to get the two points there."

Even coming away with one point against the best team in the NHL on its home ice could have been seen as respectable, but Vegas was determined to get the full two points to cap off their four-game road trip.

"That's very important, especially for Bruce," said Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter, who scored two goals for Vegas in the win. "He wanted that one bad, as you could tell. So it was great to get that win and obviously the extra point versing Boston. I think they're what, No. 1? So it's huge. It's a big statement for us, and it's going to be a good mood on the ride home, which is nice. So good ending to our road trip."

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was a key part of the victory, having saved 40 shots against a very good Bruins offense.

"This city meant a lot to [Cassidy], and you could tell he was fired up and ready to go. And we went out there and tried to get him two points tonight."

Vegas will be back at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday when it hosts the New York Rangers.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.