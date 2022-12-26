Cassidy on Decision to Pull Thompson on Late Power Play in Win Over Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights evened the game and forced overtime with a six-on-four PP goal late in the third period of Friday's contest.

With each passing minute in the third period of Friday's game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues, Vegas was getting closer and closer to suffering what would have been its fourth loss in its last five contests at T-Mobile Arena.

But down 4-3 in the final two minutes of Friday's contest, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy took a risk and pulled goaltender Logan Thompson on Vegas' late-game power play, making it a six-on-four advantage for the home team.

Just moments later, it paid off, and the Golden Knights tied the game and sent it to overtime, ultimately winning it all in a four-round shootout.

"I asked the guys -- I think it was around 2:40, 2:38, something like that," Cassidy said. "So we were not going to pull him immediately. You want to give your power play a chance. I thought our first power play generated two really good looks. Smitty [Reilly Smith] had a good look on his unit and Nic Roy on his. So St. Louis' PK's been just average this year, so let's give them a chance early on. ... But he was coming at about 45 seconds into the power play. We still had our timeout as well. So if we got a face-off, we would have probably run the same guys over.

"So we told Logan that around 1:50 it would probably be one clear or if we had some sustained pressure for a full minute, then we could get our [extra] player in there. [It] happened to be on a clear and the timing worked out. Karly [William Karlsson] stepped on the ice, and we had possession. And sometimes those work out and sometimes they don't. Tonight, it did."

The Golden Knights will return to play on Tuesday night when they take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in the first of a quick two-game road trip.

