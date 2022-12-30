Bruce Cassidy on Players Taking on Heavy Minutes

The Vegas Golden Knights have had to carry the load left behind by recent injuries, and much of that comes in the form of time on ice.

Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith all played over 21 minutes of hockey in Wednesday's loss to the Anaheim Ducks, with Pietrangelo having played has many has 34 minutes.

"I would much rather be where we were the first 12 to 14 games where it was 16 minutes -- 17, 18 maybe for the guys that play all situations and maybe 11 and 12 for everyone else," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media on Friday. "But we also have a situation where our top penalty killers are our top six, right? Stevie and Stoney have proven that. So have Karly and Smitty. So do you want to get away from that to build in penalty killers or not? And at the start of the year, I thought I would build more into the bottom, but after watching these guys and getting to know them, leading the league in shorties, and now seeing our penalty kill finally grab on to some of the concepts we've tried to change, they're going to be up there a little bit more.

"Now, when we get into the five penalty kills a night, which is rare for us as well, then we have to rethink that. Because now you're playing too much on if you've got five power plays, five penalty kills. Power plays are a lot easier to play if you ask anybody on the penalty kill, but still. That's where we got to be mindful of the minutes is when we get into penalty kill situations. ... So would I like to use them a little bit less? Yes. Yes and that usually is a result of A: not chasing games because we've got some guys that just haven't produced offensively, and if you're behind ... you have to lean on those guys."

