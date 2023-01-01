Cassidy: 'I Think We'd Be a Real Dangerous Team' When Back to Full Health

Even with all their injuries as of late, the Vegas Golden Knights will start 2023 with the best record in the Western Conference.

"Listen, we've done a good job this year," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media following the team's 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. "We started the year, we talked about the health of all our players that missed last year, right? Whether the grind of the game would catch up to them, but the excitement of getting back out there for Stoney [Mark Stone], and Smitty [Reilly Smith] and Jack [Eichel], go down the list, certain guys that missed time. And we played through it at the start, and we were healthy and you could see what our team was. Now we've gone through a stretch here, it's been a while, and different guys have to come into the lineup and help us win. And I think we've done a real good job to sort of continue to accumulate points. And maybe not style points, but points. And we all want to see what our team looks like when we get back to that team from the start of the year.

"But right now, it's allowing other people opportunities to play a little bit more. Nic Hague's moved up into a more prominent role and something we had talked about, and he's doing a nice job for us. Getting a look at some guys [for] depth in the organization. So ... I'm very proud of our group. I mean, through this year, we're going into the new year in first place with a lot of different faces contributing and still got some health of some guys that [have] been great. ... There's a lot of positives and like I said, I'm happy for the guys and looking forward to seeing what our team looks like when we do get healthy because I think we'd be a real dangerous team."

