Cassidy: Golden Knights Lacked Maturity in Third Period of Loss to New York

The Vegas Golden Knights suffered another home loss on Wednesday when they fell 5-1 to the New York Rangers.

Vegas is the league's best road team, but the club has had difficulty getting the job done on its home ice, especially as of late.

"Games like tonight on the road, we would've found a way to stay in it," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy in his postgame press conference. "I'll say this: on the road, we got the lead almost all the time. And that's the difference right there. You're playing a different game, the other team starts pressing. They're at home, and all of a sudden, you extend the lead. So our game management is better on the road.

" ... At the end of the day, we got through it, it's 1-0. We found our legs and some spirit in the second period. Some emotion. We got into the game. A little bit of passion. And then, like I said, in the third, we wanted to get back to -- they score a goal and we wanted to tie it up all in one shift and one play instead of just getting your game back. ... We were not a very mature team tonight when it came to how to get your game back in the third period."

Tempers began to flare for the Golden Knights in the third period. Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson displayed frustration after giving up one of New York's four goals in the period when he smashed his stick against the pipes.

Even Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson let his emotions show, which led to a misconduct penalty that sat him out for the rest of the contest.

"There was a call at the end of the second period and at the start of the third I thought were very very marginal just like they were in Boston," Cassidy said. "We got through the ones in Boston, we didn't get through it tonight. You have to find a way to keep your emotions in check. But sometimes I get it when it seems like it's over and over. But we need them on the ice.

"So do I have a problem with it? No, I have a problem with the other parts of the game more than that. By then, I felt like it's a bit of human nature. Let's correct things before that so we're not in a position to be upset and sort of frustrated with the refs. Be in the game so the energy is on winning the hockey game or tying it up, not chasing a three-goal deficit."

