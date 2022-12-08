Bruce Cassidy: Golden Knights Need to Improve in the O-Zone

The Vegas Golden Knights are in need of creating offense in the O-zone if they hope to get back to the scoring success they had early on this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights are finding themselves in need of corrections in a few areas.

Lack of offensive production was evident in Wednesday night's 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers, with Vegas' only goal coming on a five-on-three power play.

"You got to be able to create offense in different ways in this league," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media Thursday. "It can't all be rush, rush, power play. It's O-zone, power play and rush. You've got to find the combination. And if you force it on the rush, teams are coming back and it stresses your goaltender, it stresses your D, and as I said before, it stresses your energy level for the forwards to get back and reload.

"So these are just things that we're going to continue to build on because I think in the big picture, come in April and May, teams tighten up, so you have to do much more. The balance of that becomes tilted towards O-zone play much more than rush. So let's talk about it now. We addressed it this morning and hopefully we're better off tomorrow. [If] there will be situations we aren't, we'll be, hopefully, better off Sunday, and that's the way you build your game."

Cassidy went on to go in depth on how creating offense in the O-zone works.

"How to create the O-zone usually comes with puck protection," Cassidy said. "I think first, it's not exposing the puck, which usually means using your body and playing on your forehand. You can certainly be on your backhand on a cutback, but finding a way to get to your forehand, puck protection first. And that's usually body position. Bigger guys, obviously, you see them do it better, but smaller guys, it's more about agility, first step, separation.

"And then it's close support originally, right? If you're in trouble, -- team that swarms you, gets on top of you in a hurry -- you got to be close together, little short touches. Chemistry will help that. Communication. Knowing maybe 'I need an easy outlet behind the net.' Using your D low to high will spread them out then, and now all of a sudden, maybe there's a seam [that] opens up and you can start attacking. ... So there's probably three or four different ways. Usually puck protection is the best one and close support would be what I would say."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.