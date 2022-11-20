Skip to main content

Bruce Cassidy on Golden Knights Falling Short in Showdown With Edmonton

The Vegas Golden Knights lost a tight overtime battle against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

The effort was all there in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to build on what had been a league-leading 8-1 road record.

"[It] took us a while to get to our game tonight, but that's how we want to play, is roll everybody over and take what's in front of you, whether they have a chance off the rush or play behind their D," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the game. "It happened to be playing behind them. Did a good job with that, fought our way back into the game, and unfortunately, they made a play in overtime and they get the win."

The outcome was Vegas' first overtime loss of the season, as the team had been a perfect 3-0 in such games until that point.

"We want two points," Cassidy said. "We're a good overtime team. And we started with the puck, so we had our opportunity to generate something and they checked it back, so good for them. But there was some good things to get a point. Depends how you look at it, right? If we started a little better and a little cleaner, maybe we get the two. But at the end of the day, we'll take the one, we'll head to Vancouver."

As opposed to other losses the team has suffered this season, this was one that Cassidy seemed to feel more positive about.

"The other night, we were getting pucks back, second chances," Cassidy said. "We didn't get any of that tonight. Obviously the kill to start the third. I think we anticipated we were going to win a race to the puck. But all in all, there was pockets of good hockey. [We] certainly put ourselves in a position to win. And that's what you're looking for as a coach over 82 games. You want to be in that position. I thought we were. We just didn't get it done."

The Golden Knights will look to redeem themselves in the second game of this two-game road trip, as Vegas heads to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Monday night.

