Bruce Cassidy on Shootout Victory: 'It's Just About Getting the Win'

The Vegas Golden Knights ended their winning drought with a dramatic shootout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday to kick off their four-game road trip on a strong note.

While Vegas had allowed the Blue Jackets to tie the game after being down two goals, for the sake of morale, it was important for the Golden Knights to leave the ice with two points as they begin another lengthy away stretch.

"I think it's just about getting a win," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the win. "Now we can start building a streak the other way. There's a lot of things I think we can fix in that game and where we could've helped ourselves. But at the end of the day, it's very hard to win in this league. It doesn't matter who you play, where you play. So you have to enjoy wins and just go back to work the next time we hit the ice and correct some of those things we need to do better to put it away in regulation."

Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter was the hero of the night with his game-clinching goal in the seventh round of the shootout, but it was forward Jonathan Marchessault who tied the shootout at the end of the third round to extend the contest and keep Vegas' hopes alive. Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was also a key reason his team was able to get the walk-off win, having only allowed one goal through the entire seven rounds.

"Let's not forget about Marchy, right?" Cassidy said. "If he doesn't score, we're not talking about that right now. So good for him for getting us back in it. Both goalies, I thought, were good. I thought Logan made saves; I think at the other end, we hit pipes and were off net on some of our chances in the shootout. So good for him. Goalies want that W, right? ... It's really important to the team for the W, and specifically, if there's one individual that wants it the most, it's the goalie."

