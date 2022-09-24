Bruce Cassidy on the Progression of Training Camp

The Vegas Golden Knights are beginning to find their groove with two days of training camp now under their belt.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has been impressed with what he has seen from some of the second-year players like forward Jake Leschyshyn.

"Jake's been real good in the middle as a center," Cassidy told the media after Friday's practice. "He's got good reads. So right away, you're looking at a guy that you can trust on the ice and in that role. [Paul] Cotter's going to the net well, attacking. That's what you want out of him: a guy that can score five-on-five. [Jonas] Rondbjerg's done a little bit of both, right? He's a big man that can move and he's gotten inside as well. ... This is my first look at them. I think they've all looked good. They're ahead of the guys that haven't played here. Are they ahead of the guys that have? And, again, we'll find out."

Cassidy broke down what the focuses have been and will be throughout the first week of camp.

"For me, being new to Vegas obviously, we've started our systems every day, so the videos might be a little more intense than other years because of that," Cassidy said. "So it's video, practice, come in, talk, show video of what we want to do, talk about practice, get out there and try to accomplish it. Now we've done that for two days through the D-Zone, through the neutral zone, throughout the O-Zone.

"And that's been fairly similar for me over the years. Work your way from your net out in those three days because that's typically what you get. You get three, maybe four, and then you're playing. So the fourth day out then becomes a little more special teams. So we'll do that for morning skates and then build some of that in next week."

Saturday's practices will pick up with Team C practicing at 9:00 a.m. PST, Team A practicing at 11:30 a.m., and Team B practicing at 2:00 p.m.

The Golden Knights' first preseason game will take place on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.

