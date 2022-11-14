Bruce Cassidy on What Needs to Improve Despite Hot Start

The Vegas Golden Knights, like any team, have adjustments to make even through their best start in franchise history.

The Vegas Golden Knights just faced adversity for the first time in nine games when they fell to the St. Louis Blues, 3-2, at home on Saturday night.

The team still holds a franchise-best 13-3 start, with the best overall record in the Western Conference.

For first-year Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, an important part of his job is seeing the areas that aren't clicking amongst the team, despite having only lost three games so far.

"Our team defense is good, not great," Cassidy said when he joined Monday's edition of 'Knight Time at Noon.' "And I want to move the needle closer to great. Part of that is we've instilled some new things and principles that players are still working through. Part of that is you're playing good players a lot. And part of it is ... practice versus rest and going through those things. So you're doing predominate video and you're not working on it maybe every day on the ice, but we'll keep chipping away at that. I think our penalty kill is turning the corner a little bit here. It should have been a big part of getting points against St. Louis to kill four penalties and then score a shorty. Unfortunately we didn't get it done in the third period to get any points, but there's always things you want to look at.

"I think our offensive game is good right now. I think we're generating lots that the analytics back that up. But yeah, there's always things that you're sort of going through in your head. Line combinations -- we put Cotter in the other day. That's the one line that we're looking to see how we can form some chemistry on that trio and get them to be productive for us. And good to see Phil [Kessel] get some goals the last couple of games. So maybe that's come around as well."

The Golden Knights will look to answer Saturday's loss with a win over the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

