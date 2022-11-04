Bruce Cassidy on Win Over Ottawa: '2 Points and We Move On'

The Vegas Golden Knights' two-straight wins to open up their five-game road trip got the job done, but they were both far from pretty.

After a 5-1 lead to start Thursday's contest against the Ottawa Senators, Vegas allowed three unanswered goals the rest of the way. They held firm, though, shutting down Ottawa for most of the third period and leaving Canadian Tire Centre with the win.

"2 points and we move on, right?" Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the contest. "I mean, they're not all going to be perfect. I'll say this: I liked some of our start. They were good, we were good. We were both generating offense. We finished a little better. And I liked our third [period]. But at least we tried to play the right way. We gave up a goal -- I think it was an unfortunate play, but other than that, I thought we at least defended well, managed the puck, still tried to get on the attack. Power play, obviously, could've given us some breathing room. Second period, there's going to be a lot of groaning as coaches when we watch that tomorrow."

Cassidy wasn't too pessimistic about the tight victory, as he understands comebacks are bound to happen.

"I saw a team lose a four-goal, three-goal lead the other night, right?" Cassidy said. "Pretty good hockey team. So it happens. So I give the guys credit. They're not all going to be pretty. We're not a 60-minute team yet, we know that. I don't think there's any team in the league that's 60 minutes yet, so we have to take the positives from it. Keep working on the things we need to get better [at] to play the right way, to extend leads and then close out games. And we did some of that, to be honest with you. So I don't want to be too hard on the guys. It's hard to win in this league. Ottawa's got a really good team. If you give them time and space, their forward group generates a lot. They play behind you, they're physical. And that's when we got in trouble in the second period. We weren't very good below our goal line defending or getting the puck out of our zone. We paid the price."

The Golden Knights will head to Montreal next to take on the Canadiens on Saturday for the first time this season.

