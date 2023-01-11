Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has been elected to coach the Pacific Division in the 2023 All-Star Game, the NHL announced Wednesday.

In just his first year coaching Vegas, Cassidy has led the Golden Knights (27-13-2) to the best record in the Western Conference through the first half of the season.

Cassidy spent six seasons in Boston prior to coming to Vegas. He never missed the postseason during his time with the Bruins.

The head coach led Boston to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2018-19 season when the Bruins fell just a game short of bringing a seventh franchise title to the city.

Now, Cassidy has found immediate success while at the helm in Vegas just a season after the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in their young franchise's history.

Cassidy will be coaching Golden Knight goaltender Logan Thompson in the All-Star event.

Thompson will be joined by forwards Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Matthew Beniers of the Seattle Kraken, Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks, Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames, Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings and defenseman Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks.

Another familiar face will be representing his respective division in the event, as former Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer will be leading the Central Division.

Cassidy's successor in Boston, Coach Jim Montgomery, will also be participating as representative of the Atlantic Division.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour will be coaching the Metropolitan Division.

The Pacific Division has won the All-Star Game three times since the event became a three-on-three tournament format in 2016.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. and will be televised on ABC and ESPN+.

The weekend will kick off with the skills competition on Friday, Feb.3 and will air on ESPN.

Fan voting for the final All-Star spots is still open and will close on Tuesday.

