Bruce Cassidy Speaks on Being Pacific Division All-Star Coach

For the second time in his coaching career, Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has been named a coach in the All-Star Game.

The four coaches for this year's event were revealed by the NHL on Wednesday.

Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in the event, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 4.

"It's always an honor," Cassidy told the media on Wednesday. "I think it's obviously a team and stat award, I just get to go. I've been to one. And I think it's fantastic for all the families and kids, especially if you have young kids that are around NHL players. I know my kids enjoyed that, and I saw other players' kids and what not, coaches' kids, trainers' kids, whatever around. When you get to be around elite NHL players like that, I think it's a great opportunity for them. That's the biggest takeaway from the event. You get to meet some players sort of outside that intense environment of hockey, and you get a little swag -- I remember getting a new driver from TaylorMade or something. It's excellent."

Cassidy will be joined by Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, former Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer and Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who took over Cassidy's duties in Boston.

"Obviously Pete's done a great job wherever he's been," Cassidy said. "I mean, he came from San Jose -- I mean, I know he started in Florida, and Jersey, etc., but he's done a good job wherever he's been. I felt I did a good job in Boston. Trying to do the same here. Monty is doing a good job in Boston. You go right down the list of guys. Sometimes you're in a good position to succeed. Like I said, we're going because of our record. Obviously I coach the team, but it's the players on the ice that achieve that record, so it's a credit to them when you win any sort of organizational award or coach award -- usually is a product of how the players play on the ice.

"Certainly we have a say in that, but again, I appreciate their effort and what they've been able to do so far. We've had different guys in and out of the lineup, so I get to, like I said, I get to go and get some of the souvenir stuff. But at the end of the day, those are nice awards, but ... we're in it for one reason and one reason only, and that's to win the Cup."

