Bruce Cassidy on First Line Options: 'It's a Win-Win'

Tough choices face Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, but they're good ones to have.

While Michael Amadio has been playing excellent since his move to the first line, the return of Jack Eichel and Paul Cotter, who are both probable to suit up Thursday night, will call for another mix-up of line combinations.

"As I said, sustainability in the top six in this league is a challenge for everybody," Cassidy said in his media availability after Wednesday's team practice. "So far, so good with Amo. Jack, Stevie [Chandler Stephenson] and Stoney [Mark Stone] played well together; that moved Stevie to the wing, so that would involve not only breaking up the line, but moving Stevie from the middle to the left side. So to me, it's a win-win. I mean, there's both good choices no matter what we do. So tomorrow, we may go with the way the lines were scripted today. Again, I want to check with Paul and Jack to make sure they're good. If Marchy's [Jonathan Marchessault] not that far off, now we have another option.

"So [we have] tried to work through pairs. At times, Stevie-Stoney have been a good pair. I know Karly [William Karlsson] -- over the years -- and Smitty have been a good pair. Trying to figure out who Jack's best paired up with. I know Nic Roy and Will Carrier play well together. So tomorrow, they may not all be together because ... the first line's going well, or Stephenson's line. But eventually, we're going to try to morph into that with our complete health and see if we can get four balanced lines. Kind of how we started the year where the centers are Stevie, Jack, Nic and Karly. But we'll see how that plays out."

Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins will be the first of a seven-game homestand for the Golden Knights.

