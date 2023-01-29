Bruce Cassidy on Line Combination Decisions Going Forward

It's likely that the Vegas Golden Knights will start looking like the full group they had earlier this season soon after the All-Star break when Mark Stone and Zach Whitecloud make their returns from injury.

While that's certainly something to look forward to, it presents somewhat of a challenge for Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, who has worked all season to create consistent lines.

"I mean, we're always going to change if they don't work, right?" Cassidy told the media after his team's 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. "I shouldn't say always -- you got to let some things play out. At the start of the year, we let some lines play out I think for five games. And right now, we're finding other ways to score with those lines. Right now, we got to really, if we see something we like, we almost got to stick with it because we're just not generating much. But we're going to keep doing it until we get what we like. And again, I thought the lines looked better tonight in terms of distribution in chances probably of shots for the most part. See where we go from there."

With this being Cassidy's first season at the helm, he's had to consider not only the combinations he believes will work but also the chemistry that was there before he came on board.

"I mean, some guys right away, they hit it off and they think the game the same way and off they go," Cassidy said. "I don't know if that's the case necessarily this year because I have moved a lot of different guys around and being the newest guy here, some of these [guys] like Stevie [Chandler Stephenson] and Phil [Kessel] ... they played together a lot. I'm watching some games from last year and everyone was with everybody. So I'm going by word of mouth from Ryan Craig and Mish [Misha Donskov] for the most part, and Crimm [Kelly McCrimmon], and then trying to work from there once we're healthy."

