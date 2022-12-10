Cassidy Reflects on 2-1 OT Win Over Philadelphia Flyers

The Vegas Golden Knights were finally able to get a win at home when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.

It had been over two weeks since Vegas had won at home. Ironically, the Golden Knights are one of the best teams in the league on the road at 12-2-1.

"It's nice to win at home, first of all," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media in his postgame press conference. "It's been a while. Coming from the east, I know Tort's [John Tortorella] teams, how they're typically going to play. Not sure our guys had kind of been through it a lot, so [I told them] it's going to be tight checking, there's not going to be a lot of space, there won't be this odd-man rush fest, so to speak. So you're going to have to earn your way. That's just the way it is. So puck support becomes a really important thing that you're close together, make short passes because they're not going to give you a lot of room to just take off. As the game went on, we did a better job of that.

"In the second period, you saw us generate some looks by handling pucks through the neutral zone, being close together. I think [Paul] Cotter had one, Karly, [it] just started happening a little more. And then you got to be -- I don't know if 'belligerent' is the right word around the front of the net. You got to get there and arrive because they're blocking a lot of shots, so you got to find some sticks and second chances. And Will [Carrier] scores a goal doing that, whether it's fortunate or not, that's a little bit of how it happens.

"So it's odd that their line ends up being one of the more -- type of line that gets chances in these types of games. That's how they play, right? So it's not by accident, that's what you got to do. So the guys stuck with it. We get one eventually in overtime as well. But that's what's in front of you in those games. So you got to be patient, manage the puck so that you're not giving them easy chances either."

