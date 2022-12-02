Bruce Cassidy on Golden Knights' 4-3 Loss to the Penguins

The Vegas Golden Knights looked like they were on their way to remaining perfect on this four-game road trip, having taken a 2-0 lead into the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

But Vegas' inability to extend leads was an issue yet again in this matchup, as the Golden Knights allowed Pittsburgh to get back in the game and ultimately come away with the 4-3 victory.

"They were harder on pucks than us," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the loss. "They played behind us all night. We didn't handle their pressure below the goal lines specifically well. That's a combination of the D not being able to separate and move the puck north and then some wall battles when they do. You got to win them against an aggressive pinch. So they kept doing it because they're having success. So we got to get heavier. Way too light at times and sort through that."

Cassidy said he wished his team would recognize the advantage they have to work with when they have a multi-goal lead.

"We're in Pittsburgh, right?" he said. "They're Stanley Cup champions, they're down 2-0, they're having an uneven year, they're going to come and have a push. I mean, it's been acknowledged, but we have some veteran guys in the room that have to say 'Hey, it's coming, so let's make sure we're ready and supporting one another and be able to handle it and withstand it.' Sometimes you get beat by a better team, but I think at times tonight, we didn't put ourselves in a good enough position to -- especially in the second period -- withstand that pressure and dig in a make a play and support the puck and tilt the ice back and at least get the game even. So it caught up to us eventually."

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back on Saturday when they face the Detroit Red Wings. It will be crucial that the club has a solid outing before it heads to Boston for what will be its toughest matchup yet when they take on the Bruins on Monday.

