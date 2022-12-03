Cassidy on the State of the Golden Knights After 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh

The Vegas Golden Knights got after it in practice on Friday, attempting to correct the mistakes made in Thursday's loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Vegas Golden Knights were fortunate to have a practice day to recuperate after blowing a 2-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday's high-intensity practice served three purposes.

"One is we get the legs moving after a travel night," Cassidy said after practice. "Our breakout structure at the start, pucks going around the walls, I thought yesterday, cost us and Pittsburgh, they did a good job, better job than us. Some of that is the person on the wall receiving the pass and [having] the four other players where they need to be to support that.

Second part of it is through the neutral zone. Detroit plays a 1-1-3, so we want to get off the wall as much as possible, work back to the puck to give ourselves space. And then the D-zone at the end was just a little boxing out in front of our net. I think that was the biggest area yesterday that exposed us was net-front coverage and being hard in front of their net. We've talked about the slot battle all year, and it's gotten away from us. And so we have to address it when we have opportunities to practice, so that was the goal today."

As tough as Thursday's 4-3 loss was, it's crucial that Vegas puts it behind itself and looks ahead to two formidable opponents that await it on this road trip: the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins.

"I want them to carry the feeling of not going into a winning dressing room right onto the ice tomorrow," Cassidy said. "But I don't want to carry negative thoughts, ... This morning, we addressed it [in] video. Some of it's not pretty. Our first goal was. That's how they scored, right? Stevie [Chandler Stephenson] plays behind them, wins the battle behind the bet, and all of a sudden, a puck goes to the net. Stoney's [Mark Stone] stronger than their D, and Jack's [Eichel] stronger than their D, and we score a goal. So we do the same things to teams. So they have to feel good about those parts, it's just there's too much of Pittsburgh winning those battles. So we know we need to correct it."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.