Bruce Cassidy: Pressure is a Good Thing

The Vegas Golden Knights were quick to add a new head coach after ending Pete DeBoer's short stint in Sin City.

Not only was the front office quick, but it made as good of a move as any in bringing on longtime NHL coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy brings many years of successful coaching in this league, never having had a losing season in a full season as head coach.

The eight-year head coach met with the media on June 17 for his introductory press conference.

For Cassidy, his new role comes with a lot of pressure.

"We're in Year 6 right? So the pressure's on," Cassidy said. "Which is great. The previous market [Boston Bruins] was an Original 6, so lots of pressure. So that, to me, is a good thing. You want to be relevant, and you want expectations. So we're all aware they're out there and we're here to fulfill them.

"What makes me a good fit: I think, in general, I've done a good job with certain areas of the game that are important in the National Hockey League. You've got to value keeping the puck out of your net; [you] can't win if you're not good defensively. I think our teams have been very good in that structure. But we're doing it to get the puck back. We want to get into attack mode, and I think we've been very good with that.

"Our special teams are so important in the National Hockey League. I think our numbers speak for themselves in that area. I think we're a goaltender-friendly style of play in terms of how we're structured defensively. And I do believe players will have the freedom and creativity to get going on offense and play to their strengths. And there's a lot of those players in this lineup."

The Golden Knights added to their coaching staff this week when they hired John Stevens as assistant coach, Sean Burke as director of goaltending/NHL goaltending coach, and Mike Rosati as manager of goaltending development and scouting.

Cassidy will already be the third head coach in the franchise's short history.

