Bruce Cassidy Reflects on Boston, Talks Move to Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy joined the franchise as head coach after five-plus years with the Boston Bruins.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did almost everything that can be asked of a head coach during his time with the Boston Bruins.

The five-plus-year Bruins coach notched four 40-plus-win seasons with the franchise, including 50 wins in just his first full season at the helm and 51 wins this past season.

Cassidy nearly led Boston to a title, having come just one game short of hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Unfortunately for the long-time head coach, the Bruins organization felt it was time to move on when it parted ways with Cassidy back in June.

Cassidy recently sat down with Greg Bedard of Bostonsportsjournal.com to discuss the end of his tenure with the Bruins and his move to Sin City.

For Cassidy, a potential firing was in the back of his mind, yet still felt he had done enough to keep his position in Boston.

“When you don't win -- I always think there's a possibility,” Cassidy said. “I had some term left on my deal. So sometimes that can affect ... that's the business side of it. So yeah, there is a chance, but I felt like coming out of the meetings that wasn't going to happen -- and then that changed.”

Despite the unideal conclusion to Cassidy's reign in Boston, he still looks back on what he was able to accomplish with the franchise fondly.

“We had six good years of good hard work,” Cassidy said. “I thought the fan base was proud of the Bruins. We didn't finish off Game 7 like we wanted. We know that and that will always bother me and the players and I'm sure the management. But I thought we were always there every night -- we came to play, which is something to be proud of.”

Cassidy noted the factors that went into choosing Vegas as his next destination.

“Do you have a chance to win the Cup? Because that's what you're in it for and balance that versus maybe a team that was on the rise,” Cassidy said. “Us coaches want that chance to win. I think that tilted the scales. Not that the other teams don't. But that's just how I felt about Vegas. … You got a blend of everything. And that was it. A chance to win at the end.”

Bruce Cassidy Reflects on Boston, Talks Move to Vegas

