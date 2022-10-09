Bruce Cassidy Speaks on Conclusion of Golden Knights' Preseason

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy officially has a preseason under his belt as leader of the club.

The Golden Knights wrapped up preseason play with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Boise, Idaho on Saturday.

Training camp and preseason are both meant to be a process. Cassidy said his team got better in various areas over the progression of these past few weeks when he spoke to the media following the preseason finale.

"We instilled some defensive principles that are different -- new to the guys," Cassidy said. "I thought as training camp went along, we got better with them. They're still a work in progress in certain instances. We know that. Things take time. Special teams came along. I know we got a fortunate break on a power-play goal tonight and a couple of late freebies. I thought over the last week, it got better in terms of chemistry, execution.

"But just in general, just playing together. Now we've seen some people play together in terms of lines. Now with [Mark Stone] getting back in the three games, -- I think it is now for him -- I think that helps. And people that missed last year get some reps and timing. So you can see it offensively. We're scoring more goals. Lot of that's happened [with] more of a veteran lineup, too."

Now Cassidy looks ahead to his first regular season game as Vegas' head coach on Tuesday, a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings. The two teams split the preseason series.

"I'm glad we got L.A. right away," Cassidy said. "It's a team we're going to need to be better than this year, a team we're going to need to outplay. So let's get after it right away, find out where we're at. I think everyone would say the same."

Tuesday's game is set for 7 p.m. PST at Crypto.com Arena.

Vegas will then be at T-Mobile Arena for its home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday.

