Bruce Cassidy Speaks on Overtime Win Over Capitals

For the second game in a row, the Vegas Golden Knights won in overtime despite trailing at least one point in the contest.

While both games were very similar in regards to the persistence of Vegas and its will to win in the extra period, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy believed the performance level between the two contests varied.

"I thought that the last game, we were the better team," Cassidy told the media after Tuesday's win. "We just had a lot of tough luck around the net. [Connor] Hellebuyck was really good. Tonight, I don't think either team was on top of their game with execution. Obviously Washington had a tough schedule. For whatever reason, we fly in, this morning we weren't crisp, we weren't crisp tonight. But we stayed in the game this time. So good for our guys. You could see frustration a little bit on both sides. I think both teams were not making the plays they're probably accustomed to. But we get a big goal from Will [Carrier]. We win a puck on a forecheck, and it gave us some life from there."

In Vegas' overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, it was forward Jack Eichel who found the net with the game-clinching goal. While it was defenseman Shea Theodore on Tuesday, Eichel was once again on the action, setting Theodore up for the shot.

"Well that's two night in a row," Cassidy said. "Pretty special player. When there's time and space for Jack, he's one of those dynamic players that people pay money to see, right? And there's lots of them throughout the league. I think Stevie [Chandler Stephenson] made a great play to win the puck back on checking [Dmitry] Orlov to even give him the chance. It's all about puck possession. We saw it the other night against Winnipeg. They had it for about 3 minutes. And then Jack, when he finally got it, got an opportunity to make a play. So you have to have the puck, and credit to Jack for getting inside, drawing some people to him and a good finish."

