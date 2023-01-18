The Woes at Home Have Caught Back Up to the Golden Knights

This current seven-game homestand was supposed to allow the Vegas Golden Knights to stretch their lead on the Western Conference back out, but instead, its recent losses have allowed it to get passed up by Winnipeg and Dallas.

It seemed that the Golden Knights had been rid of the "home curse" that had followed them for much of the season when they recently won three-straight at T-Mobile Arena during their four-game win streak.

But this season-long homestand has not been kind to Vegas, as the team has fallen to 2-3 with just two games remaining before it heads back out on the road.

"In the simplest terms, I don't think we score enough at home," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media on Wednesday. "And why that is is what we got to find the solution [to] or: 'Where is the solution in that? Scoring more or defending better?' It's one or the other. Like the other day, they scored early, we mismanaged the puck. But two other pucks go in off Alex Pietrangelo, right? That aren't typically going to go in. So we got to find a way to stay in the game, come out with points in the games we don't have our best. And I think that's where we've been -- the difference at home. On the road, we've been able to find a way to get back into it, and at home, we have not.

"Other than that, I can't tell you that there's a morning routine that we should change. We've moved the time a little of pregame skate, meetings moved a bit, but nothing that major, nothing that should affect your preparation to the point where you're a .500 team at home, or whatever it is or hovering around there, as opposed to an .800 team on the road or whatever. So I would like to tell you I have a great answer, but I don't. We just need to play better, and we need to be more efficient at home and more resilient."

Vegas' second-to-last game of its homestand is a meeting with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

