Skip to main content

Bruce Cassidy Led the Golden Knights to a Challenging Win Over Winnipeg

The Vegas Golden Knights were able to overcome a very good Winnipeg Jets team on the road on Tuesday night.

After the Winnipeg Jets put up a fight in both their losses to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this season, Round 3 was bound to be another close call.

With Vegas and Winnipeg at the top of the Western Conference, the Tuesday night showdown was anticipated to be a quality test for each club in this second quarter of the season.

And that it was, as the teams battled neck-and-neck all the way through, with the Golden Knights eventually coming away with the 6-5 victory.

"It takes you back to a bit of maybe your junior days when it's back-and-forth like that," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said when he addressed the media after the win. "But at the end of the day, you got to play the game in front of you, and we needed some goals tonight to overcome some mistakes and we got them."

The Golden Knights were short of some key players that have recently left the lineup due to injuries (with the exception of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is out indefinitely due to a family illness).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I look more at the quality of the opponent," Cassidy said of the adversity the team faced in this inner-conference clash. "That's a real good goaltender over there, so to get five on him is not going to happen every night. We saw it in our building, right? I don't know how many chances it took just to get one or two. So good for us for hanging in there. 

"The injuries -- listen, other guys get an opportunity. Look at Miro [Daniil Miromanov] tonight. He was very good, he's making plays, he's skating. ... So that part of it, you just got to rely on your guys to step up. I think where it gets tough for them [is] if they're asked to do too much night after night after night after night, right? Then you'll find out if they're ready for the NHL.

"At the end of the day, our power play came through, which was kind of nice because it's been hit or miss this year at times and a timely goal. We didn't get one the other night against Boston, and we got two tonight. So good for them."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (3)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets
Alex Pietrangelo
Alex Pietrangelo

USATSI_19621071_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Led the Golden Knights to a Challenging Win Over Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19620257_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Marchessault's Two Third-Period PP Goals Lift Vegas in 6-5 Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333622_168390101_lowres (3)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17821271_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy Confirms Injury Timeline Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333622_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Previewing the Golden Knights' Upcoming Two-Game Road Trip

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17970811_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Golden Knights Bring Up Help From Henderson in Wake of Injuries

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19441111_168390101_lowres
News

Defenseman Ben Hutton Was Upbeat Despite Vegas' 3-1 Loss Sunday

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19609995_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Mark Stone: Golden Knights Need to Improve on Even-Strength Offense

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19610038_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Fall 3-1 to the Boston Bruins

By Aidan Champion