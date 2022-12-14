Bruce Cassidy Led the Golden Knights to a Challenging Win Over Winnipeg

After the Winnipeg Jets put up a fight in both their losses to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this season, Round 3 was bound to be another close call.

With Vegas and Winnipeg at the top of the Western Conference, the Tuesday night showdown was anticipated to be a quality test for each club in this second quarter of the season.

And that it was, as the teams battled neck-and-neck all the way through, with the Golden Knights eventually coming away with the 6-5 victory.

"It takes you back to a bit of maybe your junior days when it's back-and-forth like that," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said when he addressed the media after the win. "But at the end of the day, you got to play the game in front of you, and we needed some goals tonight to overcome some mistakes and we got them."

The Golden Knights were short of some key players that have recently left the lineup due to injuries (with the exception of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is out indefinitely due to a family illness).

"I look more at the quality of the opponent," Cassidy said of the adversity the team faced in this inner-conference clash. "That's a real good goaltender over there, so to get five on him is not going to happen every night. We saw it in our building, right? I don't know how many chances it took just to get one or two. So good for us for hanging in there.

"The injuries -- listen, other guys get an opportunity. Look at Miro [Daniil Miromanov] tonight. He was very good, he's making plays, he's skating. ... So that part of it, you just got to rely on your guys to step up. I think where it gets tough for them [is] if they're asked to do too much night after night after night after night, right? Then you'll find out if they're ready for the NHL.

"At the end of the day, our power play came through, which was kind of nice because it's been hit or miss this year at times and a timely goal. We didn't get one the other night against Boston, and we got two tonight. So good for them."

