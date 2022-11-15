Cassidy Would Like to See Adversity Sooner Rather Than Later

The best lessons come from failure.

In other words, sometimes losing can be the best thing that can happen to you, so long as you're learning and growing stronger from it.

Right now, the Vegas Golden Knights haven't dealt with much loss, having only lost three games so far this season.

As important as it is to rack up points early in the season, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy would like to see how his team responds when play is not quite going their way.

"I better be careful how I say this, but hopefully we do hit a little bit of [a lull]," Cassidy said when he joined Monday's edition of 'Knight Time at Noon.' "You got to see what you're made of when tough times hit. You don't want to meet [adversity] when you're in Round 1 [in the playoffs]. You would like to have gone through some of that so you see how do the players respond. How do they respond to being challenged by the coaches, by the opposition, by maybe your own home crowd. There's a lot of different things that go into it, and you should've gone -- most teams, I think it's really unusual of you don't. ... You would've liked to have gone through some of it. Not anywhere near like last year with all the injury challenges. You don't want that. Don't mistake what I'm saying here. But a little, some bumps in the road maybe to fight through things and get the team to come together.

"I think there's different times during the year you can do that in positive manners. One of them was in Buffalo the other night. I thought [it] was awesome for our guys really supporting Jack [Eichel] and Phil's [Kessel] streak. But there can also be some other ones where there's bumps too and you pull through and come out of it better on the other side and it prepares you better down the road. So would I still like to be one of those teams that's comfortably in most of the way? Absolutely. I think anybody would tell you that. You never want to chase it. We're not chasing it right now. [We need to] sort of keep our feet on the ground and keep looking forward to the next game and getting better. And that's kind of the plan and it's been since Day 1, and so far, so good."

