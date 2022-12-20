Golden Knights' Third-Period Rally Not Enough to Overcome Sabres

The Vegas Golden Knights were only able to capture two goals on 43 shot attempts in Monday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Vegas Golden Knights suffered yet another tough loss at home on Monday night, falling to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 despite a late comeback attempt.

What was perhaps Vegas' best third period of the season came just too little, too late to overcome a three-goal second period from Buffalo.

The Golden Knights out shot the Sabres 43 to 18, but as has been the case for many of the club's home losses, the execution simply wasn't there for Vegas.

Things looked promising in the first period when the Golden Knights were able to get their first penalty kill early on, but when the home team was given two power-play chances in the final 12 minutes of the period, it was unable to capitalize.

The overall scoring drought was silenced early in the second when Sabres forward Jeff Skinner scored to put Buffalo on the board less than 2 minutes into the second.

A bit over 5 minutes later, Buffalo scored again, this time from another member of its first line, Tage Thompson.

What was a manageable two-goal deficit grew to three with roughly 6 and a half minutes to go before the second intermission, as Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

The lead would hold at 3-0 going into the third period.

Vegas came out aggressive in the period, posting five shots on goal in just the first 3 minutes, but again, nothing would come of it.

The effort finally paid off with just under 4 minutes gone in the third when Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson scored to put Vegas on the board.

A little while later, the Golden Knights were granted a power-play opportunity, but they were once again shut down by a solid Sabres penalty kill despite having put five shots on goal during the advantage.

Vegas got another crack at trimming the deficit when forward Jonathan Marchessault was given a penalty shot after being tripped up by Sabres forward Kyle Okposo. His shot was saved, however, keeping the score at 3-1 with just under 7 minutes to go in the game.

As the window of opportunity for Vegas was closing with every passing minute, the team was finally able to put another one on the board when forward Reilly Smith scored to bring the club within just a goal. The goal was Smith's fifth in just the last three contests.

That would be the last of Vegas' goals for the night, as the club's rally ultimately fell short despite out shooting the visitors 23 to five in the final period.

The Golden Knights will be at home again for a matchup with the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

