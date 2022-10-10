Podcast: The Hockey Guys Talk Bruce Cassidy's VGK

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Vegas Golden Knights are in full training camp mode, and Bruce Cassidy is faced with many tough choices..

Cassidy's gang has had a very productive pre-season and in our weekly podcast, The Hockey Guys, Hondo Carpenter, and Aidan Champion discuss the tough choices the new leader of the VGK faces. You can watch the podcast below and comment on our Facebook page:

