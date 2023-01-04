Byron Froese, Jonas Rondbjerg Sent Back Down to Henderson

The Vegas Golden Knights may be anticipating returns from injury.

It seems that the Vegas Golden Knights may be expecting to get some key players back from injury pretty soon.

Forwards Byron Froese and Jonas Rondbjerg have been sent back down to the Henderson Silver Knights, the Golden Knights confirmed Wednesday.

Froese played in his first game for the big club on Monday in Vegas' win over the Colorado Avalanche.

So far this season, the 31-year-old forward has posted six goals and 15 assists for 21 points in his 31 games as alternate captain for Henderson.

Froese is a 12-year pro, having made his way between the AHL and the NHL, including stints in the ECHL earlier in his career.

The veteran has played in 117 career NHL games, registering six points and 11 assists for 17 points.

Rondbjerg has played nine games for the Golden Knights this season, but has nothing to show for it offensively.

The 23-year old forward has spent the last three seasons with the Silver Knights, where he has collected 55 points in a total of 90 games.

This season, Rondbjerg has recorded eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 23 games played with the AHL affiliate.

The winger played 30 games with the Golden Knights last season, having tallied two goals and four assists.

He was drafted by Vegas in the third round of the franchise's first-ever entry draft in 2017.

This news is a sign of good things to come for the Golden Knights, who have missed several players for a long period of time.

They could very well be going into their upcoming seven-game homestand with most of their core. It's safe to say the returns could not be coming at a better time.

The homestand begins on Thursday when Vegas welcomes the Pittsburgh Penguins to town. The Golden Knights will be searching for a third consecutive win in that matchup.

