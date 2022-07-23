Pacific Division 2021-22 Review: Calgary Flames

After two-straight seasons of the Vegas Golden Knights reigning supreme at the top of the Pacific Division, the team finished the 2021-22 season fourth in the division, its worst placing since the franchise began.

It was the Calgary Flames' turn to take control of the division, and it looked like they were coming for much more when the postseason came around.

Calgary, led by two 100-point campaigns from forwards Johnny Gaudreau (114 points) and Matthew Tkachuk (104 points), took the Western Conference by storm after finishing at the bottom of its division the season prior.

The Flames put together some impressive streaks throughout the 2021-22 regular season and finished strong in the final months when it mattered most.

After dropping its first two games of the season, Calgary went on a six-game winning streak, its first sign that something big could be in store for the club.

A 1-5 start to the month of November began to humble expectations, but the team turned it around, winning five of its next six games.

The second quarter of the season was a tough one for the Flames, as they went 9-11 from Nov. 27 to the end of January.

What happened next was perhaps the turning point of Calgary's season. The team won 11 of its next 12 games, including a nine-game winning streak.

But the success didn't stop there.

The Flames went on a five-game winning streak at the beginning of April before winning five of their next seven contests.

They went into the postseason with a 50-21-11 record, just their second 50-win season since 1988-89 when they won it all.

The regular-season success almost seemed to be of no avail when Calgary found itself going to a Game 7 in the first round of the NHL playoffs against the Dallas Stars.

The Flames answered the test, though, winning the final game in overtime with the clinching goal coming from Gaudreau. It was just his second goal of the series.

Calgary looked as if it would use that momentum to its benefit when it took game one of the second round against the Oilers, 9-6.

But Edmonton would go on to win every remaining game of the series for the gentleman's sweep.

