Golden Knights Select Cameron Whitehead at 128 Overall

It seemed very likely that a goaltender was on the Vegas Golden Knight's mind going into this year's draft.

With the team's primary goalie Robin Lehner missing much of the season due to injury and backup Laurent Brossoit sitting out for the final month and a half of the 2021 season with an undisclosed injury, Vegas had to look to a young Logan Thompson. Despite the 25-year-old holding his own down the stretch, it was a still an unideal situation for the Golden Knights to have to be in as they were pushing for a spot in the postseason.

With the 128th-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, Vegas picked goalie Cameron Whitehead from the USHL.

The Golden Knights acquired the pick by trading their 2023 fourth-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens.

Whitehead was successful at earning wins with the USHL's Lincoln Stars last season. He finished the season with an overall 16-8-4 record. His numbers, however, were not exactly superb, as the goaltender registered a save percentage of .892 in his 31 games played.

Two seasons prior, though, Whitehead was very impressive with the Rockland Nationals U-18 Triple-A team of Hockey Eastern Ontario, having recorded a .936 save percentage in 24 games and, ultimately, finished the season with a 17-6-1.

The prospect also played with the Ottawa Jr. 67s U-14 Triple-A team in 2016, followed by a season with the U-15 team.

He then played for the Navan Grads U-18 Triple-A team the season before joining the Rockland Nationals.

Whitehead was part of the Utica Jr. Comets of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) for the 2020-21 season. He played in 31 games and posted a save percentage of .896.

The 19-year-old goalie committed to play at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts last September.

As mentioned previously, the Golden Knights struggled immensely with injuries that plagued their goaltender lineup in the 2021 season. It was all but necessary that they pick up a goalie in this year's draft, regardless of the quality.

Whitehead likely won't see much of the ice in the 2022 season if he is to sign on with the franchise. It would seem that his presence is primarily intended for a matter of depth to the lineup.

