Cameron Whitehead Speaks on Development Camp

The Vegas Golden Knights' 2022 Development Camp will be wrapping up this weekend.

So far, it's been a valuable experience for the prospects in attendance, especially those who are getting their first glimpse of the NHL.

Vegas' 2022 fourth-round pick, goaltender Cameron Whitehead, spoke to the media following Thursday's scrimmage to discuss his time at camp thus far.

"It's been awesome," Whitehead said. "I've always dreamed about playing for an NHL team and [I'm] just kind of getting a glimpse of it, so I'm just kind of taking it all in and trying to enjoy every moment."

The competition the young goalie has faced at camp is on a whole other level than what the 19-year-old is used to.

"It's been really good," Whitehead said. "Everyone's been so friendly. And they're all such talented hockey players, so it's been good to kind of push myself to try to get up to another level and try to catch up with these guys."

Whitehead said one goaltender he's been watching in particular is 2019 fifth-round pick Isaiah Saville.

"He's a very talented goalie, so it's been fun watching him and kind of taking notes about his game, so I'm kind of just picking everyone's brain," Whitehead said.

The prospect has overcome the initial jitters at this point in camp, holding himself to a nothing-to-lose mindset.

"I was more excited [for Thursday's scrimmage]," Whitehead said. "I know I'm not making the team or anything like that, I'm just here to enjoy the moment and kind of just have fun with the best players I've ever played with, so I wasn't too nervous for this one."

Whitehead went from being drafted last Saturday to leaving for camp in what was a just a matter of days.

"It didn't really feel real until I was on a plane to Vegas," Whitehead said. "After the draft, it was kind of surreal getting that experience because, you know, every kid dreams of that: getting drafted and getting their name called. It didn't feel real until I walked off the plane and I was like, 'Wow, I'm actually here.'"

