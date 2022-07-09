Cameron Whitehead: 'I'm More Than Excited to Be Here'

The Vegas Golden Knights selected goaltender Cameron Whitehead with the 128th-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Whitehead comes off a 2021 season with the USHL's Lincoln Stars, in which he finished with a 16-8-4 record.

He registered an impressive .936 save percentage two seasons before while with the Rockland Nationals U-18 Triple-A team of Hockey Eastern Ontario.

Whitehead could not have been more thrilled to be given the opportunity to play in the NHL when he spoke to the media following the selection, via the Golden Knights' Twitter.

"It was super exciting," Whitehead said. "I know Vegas is a good organization, so I'm more than excited to be here, and I'm looking forward to it for sure."

He later added, "It all just came rushing to my mind. I really didn't think I was going to be in Vegas, so it's obviously super exciting, and I'm pretty speechless."

Whitehead said he had pre-draft jitters the night before his name was announced.

"I was barely able to sleep," he said. "I woke up at like 7:00. Obviously pretty stressed because you never know what's going to happen in drafts, so I was just being optimistic, and I was just looking forward to the whole experience."

The prospect will now have the opportunity to learn from the Golden Knights' new director of goaltending/NHL goaltending coach Sean Burke.

"It's amazing," Whitehead said. "Getting the opportunity to work with someone who has that kind of experience is always super special. [In] my time in Utica, I got the opportunity to work with an NHL goalie coach and that helped me make strides in my game, so I'm obviously looking forward to developing with someone like that for sure."

The 19-year-old goaltender also will have the luxury of receiving guidance from one of the league's best veteran goalies in Robin Lehner.

Whitehead said he considers himself to be a "high-risk style goalie" and "very technically sound" with "the ability to make those saves."

The young goalie is committed to play at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts next season.

An exciting year awaits Whitehead. He has the resources around him to improve his game, and he looks forward to getting started.

